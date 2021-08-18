Featuring on Shatta Wale's song proves I’m among the best rappers in Ghana – Amerado

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Amerado has disclosed that being selected to feature on Shatta Wale's 'Ahodwo las vegas' song proves that he has been recognised among the best rappers in the industry.



According to the rapper, he felt honoured by the invitation to work with the dancehall artiste.



“When I got invited to be part of Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas song I felt very honoured because Shatta is a big brother to me. When I had his call I didn’t refuse the offer because it’s always good to honour a king’s call so when I joined his fanbase also supported me," he stated in an interview with Kastle Fm.



“It’s a win-win and I’m thankful enough to him for selecting me among rappers that means I was recognized by a great artist and a legend in the making,” he added.



One can recall that sometime last year, Shatta Wale released his highly anticipated drill song featuring Kumerica top artistes; Amerado, Kwaku Flick, YPee, Kofi Jamar, King Paluta, Phrimpong and Phaize.