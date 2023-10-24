Fear of divorce: Run away! Don’t allow any man to depress your life - Empress Gifty to women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, also known as Empress Gifty, has admonished women to leave their marriages if they are not being treated right by their husbands.



She bemoaned why some women would sit aloof for their husbands to take them for granted and cause them depression when they could start a new life somewhere else.



The gospel musician urged women who are battling with marital issues not to be perturbed about what people would say about their inability to sustain their marriages but should be more concerned about their peace of mind.



Speaking in a video shared on her social media page, Empress Gifty said, “Why would a beautiful woman like you sit down for a man to give you a broken heart? Why would you sit down your whole life for a man to give you depression? Because we are too concerned about what others will say like ‘You've divorced already and another marriage couldn’t succeed, what am I going to tell my relatives?’ Do they matter?”



Empress Gifty further advised women not to allow societal pressure and criticisms to determine their fate in marriages hence one should resort to divorce if it's right.



She added that women should not be discouraged by their marital issues because it could pave the way for better things to come their way.



“Now that you’re alive and you know good and bad, run away from anything that will cost you your happiness. A woman who thinks society can determine her future, and her life has come to an end due to a situation. I want to tell you that it is the start of something God wants to do in your life. If he is leaving, let him go because he does not deserve a peaceful and beautiful woman like you,” said Empress Gifty.



It will be recalled that in 2017, Empress Gifty divorced her husband, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei and the issue became a conversation on social media.



Her advice for women comes as no surprise in light of the fact that she has been a victim of divorce in the past.



