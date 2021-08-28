Fear is the reason it took me 67 years to talk about sex – Ebo Whyte

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

At 67, the celebrated playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has written a book on the universal subject, sex, but he explains why it has taken him this long.



According to the man who has been married for 38 years, fear has been all the reasons he has not been bold enough to document his understanding of the subject.



Known too for being someone who speaks widely on relationship issues, Uncle Ebo Whyte explained to Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz360 on TV3, and monitored by GhanaWeb, that the reception that the society has for such a subject has also contributed to why he has been mute about it that long.



“Fear. Giovanni, there’re certain subjects you cannot talk about in Ghana. ‘Onokra ose sen? Den no nim?’ I remember when the news when out that I was releasing a book and a woman called my wife and said, ‘Sandra, mati se mokyere book on sex. Na mo, mo nim sex? She was asking a couple that’s been married for 38 years if we knew sex,” he explained.



He continued that he also always held back from speaking on the subject of sex because of the individual boastful claims that many people make on the subject when in most cases, they are actually less knowledgeable about them.



“No, for fear of how will it be received, what will people say, because it is one subject everybody thinks they’re a master of and yet a lot of people know next to nothing about. If children were born out of good sex, a lot of marriages would be childless because even though everybody think they so much about it, the majority ha be no clue what they are doing,” he said.



