Faustina of Date Rush tells worst first date

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Faustina, a contestant in TV3’s DateRush Season 6, revealed how humiliating her worst first date unfolded when her date lured her to Accra and left her stranded at Spintex with no money to pay her taxi fare.



According to Faustina, she left her residence in Kumasi to visit her date in Accra, a journey of over 4 hours. After arriving in Ghana’s capital, she disclosed that she received instructions to charter a car to a suburb town, Spintex. Unfortunately, she ordered a taxi service, thinking her date would pay for the expenses.



On arriving at the final location, all efforts to reach him to sort out her fare was futile as his phone was conveniently off. “I came from Kumasi to Accra. You asked me to come to Spintex. I picked Bolt. When I reached the location, his phone was off. I also didn’t have any money. I called my friends, and they sorted me out. I didn’t see him until I left back to Kumasi,” Faustina recounted.



After the ordeal, she revealed her she dealt with him when he tried to rekindle their lost romance.



