Fathers should be both liberal and overbearing – Motivational speaker suggests

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Lecturer and motivational speaker, Frank Osei-Gyimah has urged all fathers to be both liberal and overbearing in order to ensure the proper upbringing of their children.



Defining both roles he shared that, “A liberal father is one who gives his children the room and freedom to do whatever they want and also gives them the chance to make their choices but he does that with some guidance.”



He went on to state that, a liberal father communicates a lot, and he always tries to put his children in check whereas the overbearing father, is always authoritative, will take action and is always very strict.



In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge he said, “In our current world, one cannot have one style in terms of the upcoming of children so it is a combination. It should not be one way and sometimes you should be uninvolved just to see if the children can handle things on their own.”



He believes that the rights and freedom in the country today has changed a lot of things in the system and thus the upbringing of children should also change to suit the timing.



He advised parents especially fathers, to make it a point to create a comfortable and conducive environment for their children in order to make their upbringing fun and easy.