Father of Tracey Boakye’s baby unveiled after her wedding

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finally, the ‘Papa No’ name can be put to rest as Tracey Boakye has revealed who the father of her daughter is in a recent post she shared on social media.



According to the actress cum producer, her husband, Frank Badu Ntimoah is the father of her two-year-old daughter, and they celebrated her birthday in France with him.



“Let’s throwback to @nana_akua_nhyira_ @2 birthday celebration in France ???????? with Daddy, @badufrank #francey22,” she shared.



It can be recalled that in May 2022, she disclosed that her baby daddy supported her in building her million-dollar brand despite years of working hard for her money as an independent woman.



The 'East Legon Landlady' added that although she built her mansion from scratch, the support of her man, with whom she shares a child, ensured that the building was erected within 8 months.



"I built my house by myself but 'papa no' supported because his child lives here too," the actress disclosed in a May 2022 interview with Abeiku Santana.



Tracey maintained that her wealth can not be solely traced to her baby daddy, although he has been of great support over the past years.



"In a relationship, both parties contribute. To me, even if I have a house full of money, I will accept your money and add it to what I have once we are dating. That is the nature of women, we always want extra money from our men even though we have enough.



"I did some by myself and definitely with the support of someone, the man I am dating and share a child with. It is normal to receive a little support from him but I am very forceful. Those that know me can testify to my hard work," said the self-acclaimed millionaire in a GhanaWeb monitored interview,” she disclosed.





ADA/BOG