Father discloses why he fought for custody of children

LifeStyle of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Assistant manager at Bean Sourcing Department, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd, David Arku-Mensah, has shared some challenges he faced to get full custody of his children after a separation.



He explained that a few years into the marriage, he and his wife realized they could not continue to be together. So, they decided to get a divorce but because they could not come to an agreement as to who will have custody of the children they decided to go to court.



Breaking the status quo, he decided to fight for the custody of his children unlike other men because he mentioned that he wanted to raise them.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said, “Growing up, I didn’t get the chance to live with my father because he was working somewhere while we always lived somewhere else. It got to me because, in school, some fathers came with their children and mine never did. Because I felt it and knew how it felt, I didn’t want my children to experience the same.”



David noted that he wanted better for his children hence his decision to get custody of them.



He addressed that, although the whole process was not easy, he finds it worth it because he achieved his aim. Although it’s still not easy, he has over the past 5 years been caring for his children.



“They get to visit and see their mother on weekends which we both think is fine and reasonable,” he emphasized.