Father Bernard: How an incident at burial of Catholic priest became a social media meme

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What can cause a grown woman drenched in tears to dive into the grave of a Parish Priest being laid to rest at the cemetery?



A viral clip of a female sympathizer falling face flat on a coffin inside a grave pit with a scream "eiii Father Bernard" has made her an internet sensation.



Days after the clip went viral, content creators on TikTok created hundreds of funny videos from the unfortunate dive at the burial of late Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon who was laid to rest on March 21, 2023.



The late Father Bernard was a Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Church, Saltpond.



According to testimonies by friends and family, he was loved by all, no wonder, the woman captured in the viral video paid her late respect to the Priest in a grand style.



News of the passing of this Parish Priest was confirmed by the Vicar General of the Archdiocese. According to reports, Father Bernard, "died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after he was rushed there in the evening of February 21, 2023."



The new audio "eiii Father Bernard" has become a social media meme. It is the latest background sound for both old and new videos of people tripping or falling to the ground.



As the motive behind the jump remains a mystery, social media users seem to be having a field day with the 6-second clip which has become rib-cracking content in Ghana and parts of Africa.





Watch the video below:

















Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:













Watch Moans & Cuddles below:



