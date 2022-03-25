Fashionista Nana Akua Addo ties knot with long time boyfriend

Entertainment of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Akua Addo has a court wedding



Nana Akua Addo becomes Mrs Norman



Social media users react to simple court wedding by Nana Akua Addo



Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer, Nana Akua Addo, has officially tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend.



In a video that has been shared on various social media platforms, the couple were spotted signing documents to officiate their marriage in court with their two daughters.



The couple and children all donned in white attire kept their marriage simple with just a court ceremony.



This news comes to validate some videos that circulated on social media of the couple showing off their rings in front of a building.



A look at Nana Akua Addo’s Instagram page also confirms her flaunting a ring and referring to herself as Mrs Norman indicating that she is officially the wife of Mr Harold Norman.



Her marriage has moved social media users to congratulate her on her union.



Some messages she received read:



“Congratulations sis!!!! You made me cry this morning” a user said, while another added, “You look beautifully beautiful.”



A third said, “You are very beautiful. I’ve loved you since the movie WannaBe. Congratulations”



