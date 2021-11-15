Fashion model Edem Farrie stuns in new looks

Fashion of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Alexander Abaka, Contributor

Multiple Award winning fashion model, and news reporter, Edem Farrie in a collaboration with Award winning Designer Style_Magbrien release Miss Farrie 2022 Classy and Affordable office Wear Look Book.





Edem Farrie has been a brand ambassador and has modeled for different fashion houses and corporate organizations.



She was discovered by Donthes Media in 2010 and fully ventured into modeling in the year 2014.



In the field of news reportage, she has worked on stories such as the Impact of Covid-19 On Cancer Treatments, Efforts Intensified to Dispel Myth of Covid 19 Vaccine, among others. She currently works as a reporter for GHOne TV.





The designs are fusion of classy African prints, plain fabrics, unique cosset dresses.



A journey into exaggerated vogue puffy shoulders and a touch of gloves.



Don't want to break your bank account to look fabulous?

Then look no further! we have 10 looks and more coming your way.



