Fashion extra at Achimota Retail Centre

Fashion-conscious residents of Accra, particularly those living in the Ga East Municipality, now have the finest opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes as fashion outlets in Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall) have announced windfall reduction sales for shoppers.



Reportedly in response to a spontaneous request from fashion-savvy customers, all the fashion shops at Achimota mall have decided to rip down prices radically, leading to what has now become the biggest fashion sale in Accra this year.



“This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Centre’s service to the communities in this part of the capital so in the course of the coming months until our birthday on October 29th, we plan to reward loyal customers with a line-up of juicy and exciting promotions and giveaways,” Centre Manager Olivia Torpey told reporters.



Miss Torpey said, “This entire week, until the end of August, our clothing outlets, the footwear stores, the jewellers, the perfumery and even our hairstylists have all significantly slashed prices to enable customers to replenish their reserves. We want to make the point that, even in the midst of the unfortunate pandemic, people, especially our customers, deserve to look and feel good.”



Presenting some details of the fashion promotion, Kobby Ampong, Marketing Manager at Achimota Retail Centre said, there cannot be a better time than now for fashion aficionados to shop at ARC... as the mall’s fashion outlets have unanimously cut prices of most of their stock and services by at least 15%, up to as high as 60%.



“For instance, Bijou, our jewellery specialists, are now selling their most priced stock to customers at 20% discount, while Bata, the footwear store has marked down prices of its shoes by as high as 50%.



“UK Brands, the unisex clothing outlet which lines up all the top brands in the United Kingdom announced a 40% cut in prices as early as two weeks ago, while Mr Price (MRP), the male clothing specialists, has surprised customers with discounts ranging from 20% up to 70%,” Ampong said.



Ampong said, beauticians, Hair Village have cut the cost of all services by 15%, while Brand Essentials, the mall’s biggest dealer in unisex underclothing is offering a whopping 50% discount on all products and Nady’s, the exclusive ladies wear outlet has discounted products from between 40% and 60%.



Located at Dome, off the Accra-Nsawam highway, Achimota Retail Centre introduced modern, secured one-stop retail services to the south-eastern quarter of the capital five years ago and now serves diverse income categories from almost a dozen adjoining communities in the Ga East Municipal Area



The centre is anchored by the popular food store chain, Shoprite and the general merchandise retailer, Game and offers customers and patrons an appealing variety of tenant mix comprising both international and Ghanaian brands.





