Fantana thrills social media users with ‘wild’ bikini picture

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Ghanaian musician, Fantana, has set tongues wagging on social media after posting a sizzling photo of herself posing on a swimming pool deck.



On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the light-skinned artiste flaunted her cleavage and body curves in a very wild swimsuit that would even make Hollywood stars blush.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Fantana, 24, crouched down in a raunchy skimpy swimsuit coloured dark brown featuring high-cut briefs in a near-nude fabric.



She captioned her post, “suns out, buns out.”



In some social media reactions, netizens have expressed their love for her, with many love and fire emojis running through her post.



“We are talking of class with PHD and degree and there she goes. You can’t take away her crown because the crown suits her better.



"Sorry, you all can’t sit with her because you can’t compete. The Queen is back,” a user said.



Another added, “Big capo, the original Queen nie, any other queen has an imitation crown!!!!”



A third added saying, “Sweet like Fanta bitter like alomo.”







