Fantana’s mother ordered to submit evidence of renounced Ivorian citizenship

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fantana’s mother has been asked to submit proof that she has indeed renounced her Ivorian citizenship



• She has been asked to produce the evidence in 10-working days



•Madam Dorcas Tofey contested as MP for Jomoro on the ticket of the NDC



Mother of popular Ghanaian musician, Fantana, has been directed to avail all valid documents backing her claim of renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.



The Sekondi High Court, presided over by Justice Dr Richard Osei Hwere, asked that the requirement be met before the Jomoro MP will be declared eligible enough to contest as a Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for the constituency within ten (10) working days.



The court also established in its judgement that Fantana’s mother admitted to possessing Ivorian citizenship but renounced it before contesting.



The 'so what' crooner's mother also prayed the court to be allowed to produce evidence to that effect.



According to the High Court, there is merit in the application brought before it by one Joshua Emuah Kwofie praying the court to annul the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections for the Jomoro constituency because the elected MP, Dorcas Tofey holds dual citizenship and that the NDC’s counter application of ‘No Case’ cannot be granted.