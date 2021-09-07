Fantana reportedly loses grandmother

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

It has been reported that popular Ghanaian musician, Fantana, has lost her grandmother.



The late Mary Afo Toffey who happens to be the biological mother of Fantana’s mother was reported dead on September 4, 2021, at the University Of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.



Confirming the sad incident, special assistant to Fantana’s mother who is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey said;



"She fell unconscious in the house and was rushed to the hospital which the doctor said she died before her arrival. She had a little sickness which was treated, after that she kept complaining that she wanted to visit her newly built house.



"The house was built for her by her children at Tikobo1. On Friday, 3rd September, Hon Dorcas Toffey sent her driver to go and bring her to her new house.



"She fell unconscious shortly after she arrived at the house."



Meanwhile, the remains of the late Deaconess Mary Afo Toffey has since been deposited at a morgue in Accra.



The date for her burial and funeral rites are yet to be officially announced to the general public by the family.