You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 05Article 1531106

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fantana evokes sex appeal online

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Popular Ghanaian singer, Fantana play videoPopular Ghanaian singer, Fantana

Fantana spotted in another ‘hot shot’ on social media

Fantana flaunts her butt online again

Fantana sparks liposuction rumours

In what seems like a music video shoot, popular Ghanaian singer, Fantana, has been captured on social media serving some sensual moves.

Costumed in a nude body-hugging romper with her thong popping out, the ‘African gyal’ hitmaker bathed herself with green paint while vibing to Kelvin Little’s ‘Turn me on’.

Kneeling on a table with her butt facing upwards, Fantana rubbed the paint all over her body whiles wiggling her buttocks which have been rumoured to have undergone reconstruction.

The post has since gathered over 7,000 likes and 150 comments.

Fantana who has been alleged to have undergone a BBL Liposuction surgery has since been splashing hot pictures on social media.

The popular singer has been severally captured in hot bikini shots showcasing her banging body on Instagram.

Watch the video below:




Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

These sons are likely to take over from their fathers' businesses

Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses

Sportsleading sports icon

L-R Laryea Kingston, Danlad Ibrahim, Dickson Afoakwa, Emmanuel Nettey, Richard Kingson

Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Cedi pressure likely as John Mahama warns of default risk

Africaleading africa news icon

Silverton Siege, a South African thriller based on true events. Image via Netflix

The true story of the Silverton Siege that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mawuli Zogbenu is the author

Marriage Counsellor in divorce court