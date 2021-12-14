Fantana called out for allegedly enhancing her body

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Ghanaian female musician Francine Koffie professionally known as Fantana been accused of working on her body.



Fantana also known as Capo Tana has caused a stir on social media with her recent bikini photos. The 'Girls Hate On Girls' crooner was captured in a pink two-piece bikini that revealed all her curves and heavy backside.



But reacting to the viral images, a section of the public suggested that she had done "too much" liposuction to enhance her buttocks and hips.



It is however unclear if the singer has gone under the knife for a new body.



Andulkarim Sireen on Instagram wrote that the singer looked better in her old form.



"She too has done the artificial ass some pressure," she wrote.



Another, Abena Pretty lady added: "Her old body wasn’t bad...This looks soo artificial."



