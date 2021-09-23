'Fans who thought my success was a mistake have left' - Bosom P-Yung

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bosom P-Yung broke into the music scene with his hit song 'Ataa Adwoa'



• He has revealed that some people believe that he blew up as a mistake



• The singer has thanked his loyal fans for supporting him





Bosom P-Yung, the composer of 'Ataa Adwo', rose to fame in 2020 for the viral hit song which topped musical chats at the time of its release.



The singer was also termed a social media sensation by a section of the public. His look also gained public attention.



Bosom in the official music video of 'Ataa Adwoa' appeared in a pink hairstyle and a white vest that was complemented with a pair of blue jeans.



A tall list of Ghanaians joined the Ataa Adwoa dance challenge back in 2020.



In a recent post by the artiste, Bosom P-Yung revealed that he has lost some fans but noted that the "real ones that see me as a talent are still around."



He has promised not to let his fans down and also thanked them for sticking with him throughout his musical journey.



Bosom has released several singles after his breakthrough song and also collaborated with Ghanaian artistes including, Wendy Shay and Lord Paper.



His post read: "Along with the journey ones that think I blew up as a mistake have left. Real ones that see me as talent are still around. I just want to say thank you if you still with me. I promise you we just getting started."





