Fans troll Amerado after Delay’s 'being single and happy' post

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay reaffirms she is single



Fans mock Amerado over Delay’s post



Delay and Amerado rumoured to be dating



Delay has revealed boldly on social media that she is not involved with anyone after it was rumoured that she was dating Amerado.



Delay has shared on Twitter that she is happy with her single life.



Fans have gone berserk over the revelation, and many others teasing the rapper for Delay’s claim.



“Single, Independent, happy!” she said.



The media personality dressed in a pink bodycon dress as she posed with her side view as though making a statement.



This post has amassed a lot of interesting reactions from netizens, but in an earlier post, she had asked who will be her Valentine after speculations were sparked between Delay and musician, Amerado.



Due to how close the two personalities were, the rumours went on for months until Delay's post today.



Delay, however,r got some interesting feedback on her post as some fans have claimed Amerado was probably crying somewhere quietly.



