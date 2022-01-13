Fans react to Sarkodie's tight budget for 2022

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie makes a confession



Sarkodie pays the hospital bill of a young girl



Fans tag Sarkodie as stingy man



Sarkodie in his 2012 hit single 'U Go Kill Me' said "You know say money no be problem" but it seems that has changed, this is according to fans on social media who have been monitoring his lifestyle.



The rapper has declared the new year as a time to save and cut down on costs.



Ghana's most decorated artiste in a tweet has shared a viral meme that captures an African man in very tight black long sleeves that almost has his bottoms popping out.



The caption of the photo reads: "This is how tight my budget is."



It seems Sarkodie is going by this mantra for 2022 as his latest post sighted by GhanaWeb is pushing this agenda.



But reacting to the post that has gained over 6,000 likes within 10 hours, tweeps noted that they are not surprised as Sark has over the years been tagged as a "stingy" artiste.



Stonzy Wale, a die hard-fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale also claimed that it is rare to find Sark giving away money to the public.



"U don’t have to tell us, that’s how it’s always been and we know !! kabutey," he wrote.



Ruth Dokoto had this to say: "Your budget has always been like this, not only 2022."



A third, Shemema added: "Sarkodie is too stingy, he'll not make it to heaven."



Other tweeps rose to the defence of the VGMA Artiste of the Decade and suggested that he might have a tall list of individuals he supports and therefore can not afford to splash money and organise giveaways for fans like other artistes do.



Ikye Akye wrote: "He has a family to feed. You should also do the same."



The rapper's declaration of a tight budget comes in days after he reached out to Journalist, Bridget Otoo and offered to pay for the medical bills of an 18-month-old girl named Rose whose story went viral.



Sarkodie paid GHS13,000 to foot the entire bill of the young girl whose family couldn't afford the treatment for her burns.



Check out the reactions below:















