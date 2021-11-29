Fans react to Sarkodie’s ‘I’m not the best, I’m the one’ post

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Sarkodie brags about being ‘the one’



Fans react to Sarkodie’s boast



Social media users accuse Sarkodie of supporting NPP



Fans have reacted to Sarkodie's "I'm the best, I'm the one" post on his Twitter page.



The post shared on November 28, 2021, has accumulated close to 2OK reactions.



The statement has sparked different reactions from fans.



According to some of the fans who reacted under his post, Sarkodie is the cause of the crises in the country while the others pointed to the fact that he was bitter for not winning a Grammy nomination.



A Twitter user, Samuel_kponyo said, “Ohhhhh the words of bitterness. On my way to Grammy 'bt ebi like the petrol finish for the car inside Kabutey learn how to respect, you get talent more than Burna Boy but when it comes to flow you get more than Wizkid ”.



Another user mentioned the "Adonai" hitmaker has become silent about the happenings in the country, especially the 2022 budget.



“When JM was in power, we all saw how u were behaving, today things have moved from good to worse but u are simply quiet. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Don't be selective.”



Another user, Yaw Energy also accused Sarkodie of stealing the words of popular American Disk Jocker, DJ Khalid: “Be creative small and stop copying DJ Khaled. DR.UN sef no go call you the best not to talk of you are the... How is ur feeding bottle award doing?"



Read the reactions below:





Hahaha ????????????.. SMOKE KING! ???? #GRAMMYs snub u . Now u say what? #NoPressure Sarknatives.. u thought when u smoking cigars all over videos and pictures. The @RecordingAcad will notice u. That's ridiculous — Na§traðàmustan???? (@MrJonesOludara) November 28, 2021

I am one of your best Fans, I do free stickers of you and dash it to people. But since you started doing politics with this government I am still in a shock.

I am now trying to love you back cuz you are the one.

Sark don't follow these people again.

Speak for the youth. — Mantse Ayitey (@Aps_NunooJonas) November 28, 2021

Be creative small and stop copying DJ Khaled.

DR.UN sef no go call you the best not to talk of you are the ☝️

???????????????? How is ur feeding bottle award doing? — Think Twice✌️ (@Yaw_Energy) November 28, 2021

When JM was in power, we all saw how u were behaving, today things have moved from good to worse but u are simply quite. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander . Don't be selective. — Ibrahim wandi (@IbraKareem2) November 28, 2021

Me de3 wo y3 guy guy dodo. How can you become number with these low grade punchlines — Itz Lazio (@LazioAnsah) November 28, 2021