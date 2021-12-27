Fans react to Kidi’s claim that he knows what women use showerheads for

Entertainment of Monday, 27 December 2021

Fans have shared their reactions to KiDi’s tweet



KiDi expresses disgust for showerheads



Joey B claims naivety over KiDi’s showerhead tweet



Fans have gone crazy in a post shared by KiDi on his social media claiming he feels disgusted knowing what women use shower heads for.



High-life, afrobeats singer and songwriter Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, has shared a series of animated pictures including one of him staring at a showerhead with a repulsed face claiming he knows what women use it for.



“Me disgusted at that shower head knowing what my Queens actually use it for #wondaland”, he tweeted.



The artiste’s post on Twitter and Instagram didn’t go unnoticed as Ghanaian artiste Joey B commented “I’m so naive and I’m glad” while socialite, Berla Mundi asserted on Instagram “We do praise and worship in the shower please. All for the Lord. Thank you”.



One Twitter user by the name Kwekhku commented “Herrh y’all active now on Twitter & u guys make quiet like that anaa mosoro”.



The post came not long after award-winning American rapper Tyga, posted a video of himself listening to ‘Touch It’ on his Instagram story which was certainly not the same as the original but left Ghanaians hopeful of a remix with the American rapper.



