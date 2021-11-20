Fans react to Caroline Sampson’s 'Why are fine boys mostly broke?'

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Caroline Sampson stirs Twitter with a question



She gets more men reactions than women



Caroline squelches at a fan





Caroline Sampson has posed a question to her close to five thousand followers on Twitter.



She quizzed: "Why are fine boys mostly broke?"



Caroline who might have been expecting women of dating age to reply to the tweet had men taking the lead.



The reactions from her fans will crack you up as you are in for a good laugh and some education.



EboCuteGh1 in his reply wrote: "They waste their money on buying expensive clothes x perfumes to get the girls saying "I'm crushing" "you looking like sugar" "you look good zaddy"... meanwhile their three square meal is Gari soakings with no sugar and groundnut."



Christainab in his reply to EboCuteGh1 had this to say: "I feel ur pain brother man, it's not ur fault to be ugly, relax."



Caroline Sampson who recently celebrated her 16 years in the media from Atlantis radio, GTV, Citi FM, Pravda Radio, YFM, ETV, Kwesi TV, to Asaase Radio has lots of achievements to boast of.



