Fans react after spotting Serwaa Amihere with an 'engagement' ring

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has proven that she isn't just good for the screens because when it comes to singing, she's got it.



Serwaa on November 5, shared a video of herself's singing popular gospel song 'Goodness of God' by Jenn Johnson on Twitter. The video has generated mixed reactions from her followers.



The Broadcaster was spotted wearing a wedding band on her ring finger, this has attracted questions from curious minds who say 'somebody's son' might have found Serwaa Amihere.



"Serwaa the ring on your left ring finger is it for fashion or you’re engaged," a follower asked.



Others couldn't help but feed their eyes on her cleavage which they said was intentionally put on display. No matter what people may think, Serwaa's only goal was to express her gratitude to God.



