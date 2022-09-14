Fans of Diana Asamoah fight Frimprince over albums and Facebook page takeover

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Social media users after carefully reading a contract termination letter from Frimprince, the executive producer of gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, have described the terms of condition as inhumane, especially in regards to the takeover of nine albums.



Based on the letter signed by both partners and available to GhanaWeb, the 'Tetelesta' singer will no longer have the right to nine of her monster hit albums.



The works are, Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.



Netizens interpreting the harsh conditions listed by Frimprince who has also announced a seizure of the verified Facebook page bearing the name 'The Evangelist Diana Asamoah' shared their sentiments.



There have been several calls for the gospel singer to seek a reversal of the conditions from a court.



Also, a section of Ghanaian music lovers has urged the producer who has worked with Diana for over 20 years to reconsider his decision and also settle their differences amicably.



