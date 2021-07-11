Fans must tolerate our club choices - Stonebwoy

Hearts of Oak fan Stonebwoy says entertainers must be allowed to be open about their allegiance to clubs in the Ghana Premier League to help promote it.



The musician spent his Saturday morning at TV3, where he made a guest appearance on the WarmUp Plus show.



Stonebwoy’s sports knowledge was put to test and it was discovered he follows football with great interest, having played football when he was growing up in Ashaiman.



During the conversation, Stonebwoy revealed that his younger brother is pursuing a career in football and that he is absolutely confident the boy will reach the top.



He appealed to fans not to feel disappointed when entertainers reveal their preferred clubs which may not be the same as theirs.



The 2015 BET Best International Act admitted that in order not to disappoint a section of his fan base, he waited until Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko had ended before tweeting in support of the Phobians.



According to him, the Ghana Premier League as a brand needs to improve and they, entertainers, can play an important role.



Stonebwoy has a great relationship with football stars including Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor.



Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, has a song with Stonebwoy titled ‘Dirty Enemies’.



In 2018, Partey ensured Stonebwoy’s ‘Tomorrow’ was played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium as the club paid tribute to him on his 100th appearance.



For Adebayor, he granted Stonebwoy access to his mansion in Togo for the ‘PUTUU’ music video.





.@HeartsOfOakGH fan @stonebwoyb feels entertainers need to be open about their allegiance to clubs in the Ghana Premier League to help promote it. #WarmUpPlus pic.twitter.com/W1G3SU3t99