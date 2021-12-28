Fans go 'crazy' over Lil Win’s ‘catwalk’ in a dress

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lil Win stuns in a dress



A fan ‘advises’ Lil Win to desist from promoting LGBTQ as he wears female garments



Fans share their amusement as Lil Win wears a dress



Ghanaian actor cum musician, Lil Win, has astonished fans as he cat walked in a dress for his fans.



The singer, who is known to fit in any role as an actor surprised Ghanaians when this time he shared a picture of himself on social media wearing a bra, an ankle boot, a flare dress, a hat and a pair of glasses to match.



The video shared by the actor has amassed a number of comments from his fans as many shared their thoughts.



Some fans shared their thoughts as one said “you need to stop dressing like a female cuz u promoting the LBGT in Ghana ???????? and we don’t need that shyt out there #respect” while another added that “Words are not enough wezzy you are super creative and talented from above”.



