Fans go crazy for Kweku Darlington’s next release 'Go Slow'

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Darlington has released excerpts of his upcoming "Go Slow" single which is already receiving massive commendation from music loving fans.



The "Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker is set to release another groundbreaking single in the coming days as he continues his dominance on the Ghanaian music waves.



Kweku Darlington in an Instagram post on Sunday teased fans with a freestyle version of the song:

Kweku Darlington recently released "Onipa" single which featured multiple-award-winning songwriter Fameye and Hiplife Legend Okyeame Kwame has been one of the best records of the year thus far.



The music gem recently won the Best of Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards France.



