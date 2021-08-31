Fans excited as Ookomfooo Kwaade33 stages comeback with 3 solid bangers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

It appears the king is back to claim his rightful throne as the popular Ghanaian rapper, Ookomfooo Kwaade33 has released three bangers to announce his comeback after a long break.



Fans seemingly cannot hide their excitement after snippets of Kwadee’s songs were shared on social media amidst praises.



His newest single ‘Bust up’ has since been trending on Twitter minutes after its release on Monday, August, 30.



Just as the two songs he released earlier, Kwadee in ‘Bust up’ demonstrated lyrical dexterity and versatility as he combines ‘Twi pop’ and ‘Patoa’ to bring up a much-talked about Dancehall tune.



Prior to the release of ‘Bust up’, he first released ‘Bedi Me Nkyen Mu’ which talks about love and ‘chess’.



‘Chess’ featured popular radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje and US-based Jamaican Dancehall artist, K-Genius.



Ookomfooo Kwaade33 has carved a household niche for himself with regards to his versatile dexterity in narrating stories through music.



He has been touted by many as one of the greatest musicians who has consistently blessed the country with timeless songs.



Kwadee’s purported illness



There were earlier reports that the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker has been battling with mental challenges which landed him at a rehab center.



It was also reported that he relapsed after few months of making public appearances and releasing a new song after recovering.



