Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans disappointed in LilWin for sharing video of young girl twerking

LilWin shares a video of a child twerking

Fans express their disappointments

LilWin releases a new single

LilWin has shared a video of a child twerking to his new single on his social media and fans are enraged by his action.

In the video shared by actor cum musician, a young girl between the ages of 9 to 13 years old is seen shaking her buttocks to his new song featuring Lex Wani.

Some fans have expressed their disappointment and have asked for the video to be taken down.

In the comments, he received under the video almost ninety per cent of the people who commented have asked for him to take it down.

