Fans chant #FreeShattaWale as he is escorted by police into court

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Teeming fans gathered at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court on October 21, 2021, in solidarity with their favourite artiste Shatta Wale who made his first appearance.



The dancehall musician stormed the premises of the court in the company of tight security amidst cheers from the large crowd who gathered at the scene.



Chants of #FreeShattaWale could be heard among fans who cheered on as Shatta was accompanied into the courtroom for the trial.



One can recall that Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday 21, 2021 for faking reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.



He was arrested alongside his Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.



Meanwhile, the Shatta Movement boss and three other accomplices have been remanded into police custody for a week.



Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His accomplices have also pleaded not guilty and have been charged for abetment of crime.







