Fancy Gadam chided for alleging a fan has HIV and is spreading it in Tamale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Tamale-based artiste Fancy Gadam born Mujahid Ahmed Bello has accused a fan who complained about his recent post on Maccassio of having HIV/AIDS.



The young lady whose Facebook account name is Mariam Darlington Empaya was complaining against his recent claims of Maccassio only being good at bleaching his skin.



She said Fancy Gadam was also involved in the act and therefore should desist from criticizing his colleague.



But Fancy Gadam who was obviously peeved by the comment by Mariam Darlington Empaya alleged that she has been infected by the HIV/AIDS virus.



He went on to allege that she was infecting people with the virus in Tamale and asked that she gets careful with what she is doing.



The comment by the artiste has been received with contempt with showbiz personalities and fans criticizing him for going very low.