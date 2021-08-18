Fan tattoos Tracey Boakye’s face at her back, social media reacts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

• A die-hard fan of Tracey Boakye has tattooed an image of the actress on her body



• The Kumawood actress was intrigued by the gesture



• Scores of fans have reacted to the post on social media



An obsessed fan has boldly tattooed a picture of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye at her back.



Obviously excited about the gesture, Tracey Boakye took to social media to post the video on her wall with the caption; “OMG!!! Who is she? I owe you girl! Damn.”



In the said video which has since gone viral on social media, Tracey Boakye’s face was boldly inked at the back of the unidentified lady with the inscription ‘His only chick’.



The post has since been met with mixed reactions from social media users with some describing the gesture as ‘daring’.



The practice of fans ‘idolizing’ their favorite celebrities has become predominant on social media in recent times.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019, a loyal Shatta Movement fan also tattooed the face of Shatta Wale on his body.



This was in reaction to the release of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ song which featured the dancehall musician.



