Fan offers 'single' Berla Mundi a husband

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berla shares hilarious message from an anonymous person



Berla dumbfounded as message insists she gets married next year



Berla Mundi declares 2022 as a year of no break



Media personality Berla Mundi has divulged a message she got from an anonymous person who claimed to have found her the kind of man she wants for a husband.



According to the post the media personality shared on Twitter, the unidentified person told her she should be preparing for her wedding hopefully next year because he or she has found her a ‘man of specs’.



“Since you decided to be single, I have found you a man of specs, lemme know if you are interested, so I send you his picture and number…



“Next year by this time, you should be the talk of town with your suppose wedding. Enough of your excuses…no excuses this time around,” the message read.



This message comes right after the Ghanaian television presenter declared the year 2022 as the year of "no breakup" for women adding that they were tired of failed relationships.



On January 5, 2022, the media personality took to Twitter to say that women are falling in love with the wrong people and that, it was all going to come to an end this year.



“2022, we are falling in love with the right people. No more broken heart!!!! Yabr3 !! Say amen!!,” read the tweet.



