Fan endures pain as he tattoos Davido's name and face on his body

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

A staunch fan of Davido has taken his love to a whole new level as he tattoos the Nigerian artiste's name and face on his body.





The fan drew Davido's face on his chest and another at his back.





The drawings captured on the body of the young man have attracted all sorts of comments from individuals on social media.



This was after he was spotted in a viral video enduring the painful tattoo process while screaming in pain.





The young man joins several other die-hard fans that have inked the name of their favorite celebrities on their bodies.





Find below a video of the finished tattoo





