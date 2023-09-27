Fan armies becoming toxic by the day is worrying – Baba Sadiq

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Networks, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has expressed concerns about how toxic fan armies have become in recent times when dealing with each other.



He noted that while fan armies are often playful in their banter about their favorite artists' achievements, the extent to which it is escalating is worrying and could have long-term implications for the entertainment industry.



The CEO of 3Music Networks disclosed that the toxic nature of fan armies will negatively impact music marketing because it portrays artists in ways that may be detrimental to their reputation.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu advised fan armies to be mindful of their actions, especially when engaging in playful banter with each other.



“At a certain point, the competitive aspect of fan army banter became a bit extreme. I mean, it's fine for fans of different activities to engage in banter; we do it in sports like football. But when it becomes excessively toxic, it raises concerns," he said.



“I mean, we're analyzing the impact of fan armies, and we're looking at it from the era when they were very effective in music marketing. You would notice that in the last few months, the music marketing landscape has been constantly evolving for the better.



“Just like in football, where I support Accra Hearts of Oak and you support Kotoko, we can tease each other, joke about things, and all of that. But sometimes, when we look at it from a broader perspective, we all want football to develop and progress, especially on a continental level. We are at a point where global corporations are looking for the next big talent, particularly from Ghana in Africa," said Baba Sadiq.



