Famous dancing pallbearers $1m richer after selling viral meme

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s famous dancing pallbearers, led by Benjamin Aidoo are now millionaires after selling their 10-seconds famous meme in a historic Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction.



The highest bidder, 3F Music, got away with the coffin dance meme after bidding $1,046,079.54 (327.00ETH) for it on Saturday, April 9.



Announcing the successful sale in a tweet, Mr Aidoo congratulated the Dubai-based music production company for becoming the official owner of the meme.



“Congratulations to the official owner of Coffin Dance world fame @3fmusic.



“We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported our NFT, especially guys from the

@Bads_Zlodei: Dmitry Makarov, Eugene Lapitsky, Mykhailo Vatazhok,” he wrote.



A report by myjoyonline.com mentioned that “Over the past year, NFTs have grown exponentially as art and investors fall over each other to get a bite of the latest blockchain craze, with art collections worth millions being sold around the world.”



The Dancing Pallbearers went viral in 2020 as videos of them stylishly conveying caskets from funeral grounds were shared widely on social media.



Though they had been in business long before the time, the onset of the Coronavirus put them out there as people linked their videos to the famous ‘By June de3 trend’.











