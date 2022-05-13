Famous Nollywood star Gbenga Richards reported dead

Entertainment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Comic actors solicit funds for Gbenga Richards



Social media users mourn Gbenga Richards



Gbenga dies from an undisclosed illness



Popular Nigerian actor known to play the villain in movies, Gbenga Richards, has been reported dead by some Nigerian websites.



According to sources, the renowned thespian died on May 12, 2022, after a long battle with an illness that hasn’t been made public.



Somewhere last year, some comic actors, Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon, and Emmanuel Ehumadu, known widely as Labista, requested donations to support the actor’s recovery from an undisclosed illness.



After news of his death was announced, some stars have taken to social media to extend their condolences to his family.



Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.



He also featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Sango’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, ‘Betrayal by Love’, ‘Fighting Machine’ and a host of others.