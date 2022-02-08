Family of the late Ebony visits her grave

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ebony Reigns remembered



Starboy Kwarteng says he communicates with Ebony



Rufftown Records marks Ebony’s four years



The family of late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, has visited her grave four years after her passing.



In a post shared by blogger, Zionfelix, Ebony's parents, sister, and some other persons were all clad in a blue customized wax print.



Meanwhile, Rufftown Records, on Tuesday, February 8, made a post to mark the fourth year of the passing of Ebony Reigns.



Before the commemoration, her father, Starboy Kwarteng, had claimed in an interview on Hitz FM that he communicates with her daughter.



The 'Poison' hitmaker died on February 8, 2018, just a few days to her 22nd birthday in a car accident that claimed the lives of two other persons, Franky Kuri and a military officer, Atsu Vondee.



She was returning from Sunyani when she met her untimely death. Popular among her songs are Kupe, Maame Hwe, Sponsor, and Hustle.







