Family of late Kumawood actor, Patrick Safo breaks silence on his demise

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrick Safo drowns



Autopsy of Patrick Safo to be released on June 8



Late Patrick Safo’s one-week observation is to take place on Saturday, June 11



The family of the late Kumawood actor, Patrick Safo has finally touched on the death of their beloved, saying the incident remains a shock and big loss for the family.



Speaking on behalf of the family in an exclusive interview on Adom TV, Kukie Kwansah, a sister to the late actor recounted the events leading to the death of the Kumawood star.



According to her, her brother had visited the Royal Lee Hotel, a hotel on the Mampong-Aburi road, a suburb of the Eastern Region of Ghana with his manager for a business meeting. While at the hotel, the actor decided to go for a swim, where he drowned and met his untimely death.



“He was in the company of his manager and two others. They were at the hotel for a meeting. Because the meeting was yet to begin, MR. Safo decided to eat and after having his meal, the late actor decided to go for a swim in the pool. Unfortunately, he drowned”, Miss Kukie narrated.



Although the death of the late actor could be attributed to his drowning, Miss Kukie hinted that the family is awaiting a medical autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death. According to her, the autopsy should be released by Wednesday, June 8, 2022.



Patrick Safo died on Saturday, June 4 and his one-week observation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11. The actor was a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Youth Ghana and also a man of God.



The Kumawood industry has lost a lot of its actors to death this year. Before the late Patrick Safo, the industry had lost actors namely; Osei Tutu, Agya Brenya and Agya Manu.



