Families reject me because I’m disabled and Ewe - Man reveals why he's single

Source: SVTVAfrica

Physically challenged man, Samuel has disclosed that most families have rejected him as a prospective husband because of his disability and tribe.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, the father of one mentioned that he has proposed to several women. However, their families and friends influence them even after accepting his proposal.



“I talk to some, and after a while, peer and family pressure come between us. They tell me that their family says they can’t accept me because I’m Ewe. But mostly, it is because of my condition,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Samuel added that it used to be a major concern, but “now it doesn’t bother me anymore. If you are like me, you have to accept that such things may come your way, so I don’t think about that anymore. But I’m still searching.”



According to Samuel, he was not born with it. He indicated that just before he could walk, he was diagnosed with polio, and this affected both legs. He currently repairs bags and shoes at Dome.



Samuel concluded with advice to other physically challenged persons to quit begging on the street.



“If you are disabled, it does not mean your brain doesn’t function. You can still do something with your hands,” he added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



