Fameye struggles to answer the simple question, ‘Do you smoke weed’ on live TV

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Fameye has been seen in a hilarious video that has surfaced online struggling to answer the simple question, ‘do you smoke weed’ on live TV.



Fameye was in the studios of GhOne TV on Friday morning for an interview with Serwaa Amihere.



Just when the interview was about to end, Serwaa Amihere asked the talented musician whether he was one of those people who smokes weed or not.



Even though this appears to be a very simple question to answer, the ‘Praise’ hitmaker decided to beat about the bush instead of saying a simple yes or no.



While he struggled to give a very definite answer, Fameye decided to rather say that he doesn’t smoke weed but finds it as medicinal herbs, therefore he would add it to his food, especially when it is waakye.



“I do not smoke but I take in weed. The weed leave is just like the leaves of cabbage so if you add it to waakye for me, I will eat it because it has medicinal value and it will make me stable a bit,” Fameye said.



