You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 12Article 1307470

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Fameye shaves off dreadlocks, shines in new look

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

High-life musician, Fameye High-life musician, Fameye

The ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker Fameye, has shut down social media with his new looks after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The all-new-look was first noticed while he was jamming with Wizkid to his ‘Praise’ single.

Fameye posted some pictures of himself dressed in a green political suit with his low-cut hair on Instagram.

He indicated in one of the pictures that; “You accept defeat to gain power sometimes”

In a separate post Fameye indicated that gradually, he is making an impact in the music industry.


“The message is still getting clearer saint peter”. he captioned another picture.



Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment