Fameye's charge for 2024 political song not less than $500m

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian rapper and musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, says political parties who would like him to compose a song for them for the 2024 elections should be ready to cough out a whopping $500 million.



Known by stage name Fameye, the rapper and musician, who hails from Bogoso in the Eastern Region, said he would not take anything less than the aforementioned amount to compose a song for any political party that would approach him on such a move.



The “Nothing I Get” single hit-maker made this revelation in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV and Onua FM’s Maakye on Friday, June 25.



Fameye is currently out with latest single Praise.

He is also credited with another single Long Life in the year 2020 and the most popular among his singles Nothing I Get which hit the music scene in the year 2019.