Fameye, others donate relief items to Apiate blast victims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Fameye, in collaboration with Serwaaamiherefoundation, Mcberry biscuits, and Twellium Ghana, donated food items and beverages to the displaced victims of the Appiatse disaster.



On 20th January, a whole mining community, Apiate, in the Western Region of Ghana, was razed down when an accident involving a truck carrying explosives blew up.



Fameye, in his traditional capacity as the Wasa Nyakonton of the area, has fulfilled his pledge to provide support in rebuilding his community.



He made the announcement on his Instagram page with photos of the donated items.



“Visited the people of Apiate (Bogoso)together with my team to put smiles on their faces big thanks to @mcberrybiscuitsgh @serwaaamihere @serwaaamiherefoundation & @twelliumghana for supporting!!!! Can’t wait for the Concert.”