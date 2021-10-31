Fameye enstooled chief in Wassa

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has been honoured by the chiefs and people of Wassa with a chieftaincy title conferred on him on Saturday, October 30, 2021.



The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker was enstooled as a chief by the chiefs and traditional rulers of Wassa.



Fameye paid a courtesy call on the chiefs ahead of his Family Concert that took place on Saturday night.



After his enstoolment, the rapper and singer was conferred with the title Wassa Nyankonton.



Watch the videos below:



