Fameye causes commotion at airport

Entertainment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye stopped at entry of departure hall at airport



Tempers fly high as Fameye and team are blocked from entering airport



Social media reacts to Fameye airport commotion



Award-winning artiste, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has caused commotion at the Kotoka International Airport after his team was denied entry into the check-in/departures.



In a video that was shared by blogger, GHhyper on his Instagram page, the winner of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year was spotted arguing with the security personnel at the airport.



A short moment after, Fameye was surrounded by more than five security men while he was clothed in a black hoodie, a nose mask, and a sweatpant to match which gave off the incognito look.



The commotion caused by the artiste at the airport drew so much attention to the scene which got people to draw out their phones to record what transpired.



The incident has got social media talking as some users have shared their thoughts.



Some comments read:



“I think they’re just doing their job no need for tempers to fly,” a user said while another asserted that “This is what happens when stardom eats into your head.”



Another user added, “If you are not traveling, what are you going to do at the departure hall chale we got to be sensible small there is an open area there for dem to do there whatever before you can carry y’all self to the hall ah well.”



