Fame is what Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have over me - Kwesoul

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian Afro dancehall cum rap artiste, Kwesoul, says fame is what makes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy better artistes than him.



The artiste who released songs like ChoChoo, Akunmatata, Too legit to quit among others on chronicles of O.G album in 2020 claims he can rub shoulders with the big names championing dancehall, afrobeat and afro-dancehall in Ghana.



“If I see my content of work, my longevity, my consistency being USA-based Ghanaian artiste, the only thing, excuse me people take words differently but I do not mean harm. The only thing the individuals (Shatta and Stone) that you mentioned have over me is fame. Yes! I do not have the fame, if I had the fame, the bones will be rocking” Kwesoul tells MzGee.



Kwesoul asked by MzGee if he harbours intentions of cementing his presence in Ghana, answered, “Of course! I have to touch base, you can tell the base of my song is more dancehall, rap influenced but the base is more home”.



He added that some record labels have denied him because he doesn’t have a hold of the Ghanaian market.



