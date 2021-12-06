Falling in love is a scam, don’t attempt it – Amanda Jissih advises Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Amanda Jissih advises Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson talks about falling in love



Yvonne Nelson suffers bitter relationships with men



Ghanaian television presenter, Amanda Jissih has advised Yvonne Nelson to guard her heart against falling in love.



This was after the popular actress took to social media to openly confess how she misses the feeling of being in love.



Without any particular reasons, Yvonne whose past relationships have stirred countless controversies on social media, took to Twitter this time around to inform her fans about how she wishes to experience love once more.



“I miss falling in love,” Yvonne wrote on Twitter.



But Amanda who appears to have had her own share of bitter experiences with men in all her previous relationships seized the opportunity to issue a strong advice Yvonne Nelson.



She has advised the actress to rather channel all her energy into making more money adding that ‘True love’ is a complete scam.



“Don’t o. The scam is getting worse by day. Great health and wealth is the realest,” she stated.



