Fall of movie industry must be blamed on old distributors – Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor, model and producer, Prince David Osei, has stated that old distributors of movies should be blamed for the fall of the movie industry in the country.



Being in the movie industry professionally for about 16 years, he mentioned that one of the issues he has with the movie industry has to do with the distribution of their movies.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 fm’s Ayekoo After Drive show he said, “Before there used to be CD’s and DVD’s being sold in traffic, stores and all around which made it easy to know which movie was in town but in our era of digitization, it got quite difficult and we could not move our audience with us to that level”.



He believes, they are really lacking in that area and although they moved into digitization without their audience, they could have found another way to fit them in which they did not do.



“We could not fit them in because we did not have online portals to show our movies and that really affected us for some time. So if it is not the Sliverbird cinema, then you will probably sell it to DStv but back in the days, it was not like that as we used to sell it to American rights, UK rights, Nigerian rights and others so the whole world was getting our movies on a daily basis," he said.



The talented actor shared that, currently things have changed and it is a problem because, people will have to stream movies and watch with their data and, “I think it is a major problem we should be looking at now”.



He went on to blame marketers for not thinking smart and not being able to change when the system changed.



“It’s the fault of the marketers. They did not think smart, they did not see the change coming so they thought we were still going to be using the CDs and DVDs but digitization just took over and we were left behind”.



Prince however stated that things are getting better because now some portals are making it available for the audience to watch movies and pay just something little.



“Although it is not effective, it is gradually picking up and we are still hoping for the best,” he noted.