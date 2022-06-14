'Fake house help’ apologizes to Delay after TV host petitioned police

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

A young lady who recently paraded herself on the internet as Delay’s former house help whiles spewing claims that the popular TV host has a ‘hidden daughter’, has once again spoken.



This time around, she is apologizing for her allegations, shortly after Delay who denied ever crossing paths with her beckoned her lawyers.



In a video that earlier made rounds on social media, the unidentified lady claimed that Delay has a daughter who she was breastfeeding at a time she worked as her maidservant.



The lady’s wild claims were necessitated by Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘barren woman’ tag.



Delay through her lawyers petitioned the Ghana Police Service to investigate the young lady’s allegations.



The decision, according to the lawyers, was informed by the incessant fraudulent activities some people have been penetrating in the name of being affiliated with Delay.



"We act as solicitors for Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known in the media space as Delay, under whose instruction we petition your office. Our Client has on several occasions received reports of persons who falsely purport to be her acquaintance and fraudulently use their misrepresentations to induce personal gifts, money and favours from unsuspecting victims.



"Some of these persons also employ the use of deliberate falsehoods to attract attention from unsuspecting Ghanaians to their social media handles. In particular, our client’s attention has been drawn to a video in circulation of a young girl who, among others, misrepresents to the public that she has been a house help for our Client," parts of the letter read.



But in a new development, the lady who appears to be gripped with fear, perhaps after chancing on the said letter, has been captured on TikTok confessing.



“Sorry, Delay I never knew it will trend like this. I'm in pain if I hear something bad about my role model. Please, sorry."



